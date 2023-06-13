Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juneteenth: Freedom’s Journey

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    “Juneteenth: Freedom’s Journey” a poem by COL Dwayne K. Wagner, retired. Written in celebration of Juneteenth and in the hope of lasting freedom for all persons. For a copy of the text of the poem go to https://www.armyupress.army.mil/journals/military-review/creative-kiosk/creative-kiosk-2023/juneteenth/

    Dwayne Wagoner is a retired U.S. Army Colonel with 30 years of Active Duty experience. Following his retirement from the Army, he taught in the U.S. Army's Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations (DJIMO) for 15 years. He remains a mentor to hundreds of officers and NCOs.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887686
    VIRIN: 230613-O-QT950-288
    Filename: DOD_109717844
    Length: 00:07:55
    Location: US

    This work, Juneteenth: Freedom’s Journey, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Equality
    Civil Rights Movement
    African American History
    Black History
    Juneteenth
    Emancipation

