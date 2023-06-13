video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887686" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“Juneteenth: Freedom’s Journey” a poem by COL Dwayne K. Wagner, retired. Written in celebration of Juneteenth and in the hope of lasting freedom for all persons. For a copy of the text of the poem go to https://www.armyupress.army.mil/journals/military-review/creative-kiosk/creative-kiosk-2023/juneteenth/



Dwayne Wagoner is a retired U.S. Army Colonel with 30 years of Active Duty experience. Following his retirement from the Army, he taught in the U.S. Army's Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations (DJIMO) for 15 years. He remains a mentor to hundreds of officers and NCOs.