“Juneteenth: Freedom’s Journey” a poem by COL Dwayne K. Wagner, retired. Written in celebration of Juneteenth and in the hope of lasting freedom for all persons. For a copy of the text of the poem go to https://www.armyupress.army.mil/journals/military-review/creative-kiosk/creative-kiosk-2023/juneteenth/
Dwayne Wagoner is a retired U.S. Army Colonel with 30 years of Active Duty experience. Following his retirement from the Army, he taught in the U.S. Army's Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations (DJIMO) for 15 years. He remains a mentor to hundreds of officers and NCOs.
