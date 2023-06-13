319th RW Medical Response Training

Airmen from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing participated in medical response training March 22, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The emergency first response training covered topics such as initial victim assessment, providing stabilization to injuries, and treating various types of wounds. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Colin Perkins)
|03.22.2023
|06.20.2023 12:51
|Video Productions
|887685
|230422-F-JQ106-1001
|DOD_109717835
|00:00:55
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|1
|1
