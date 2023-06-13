Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th RW Medical Response Training

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing participated in medical response training March 22, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The emergency first response training covered topics such as initial victim assessment, providing stabilization to injuries, and treating various types of wounds. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Colin Perkins)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887685
    VIRIN: 230422-F-JQ106-1001
    Filename: DOD_109717835
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th RW Medical Response Training, by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

