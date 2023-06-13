Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Love AMCOM

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    WHY I LOVE AMCOM: Jessica Cole, from AMCOM Logistics Center (ALC), tells us why she loves AMCOM.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887672
    VIRIN: 230620-O-CT301-043
    Filename: DOD_109717648
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    US Aviation and Missile Command
    Why I Love AMCOM
    Team AMCOM

