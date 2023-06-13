169th LRS Vehicle Maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance career field perform daily mission essential tasks at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 4, 2023. Vehicle maintenance personnel at McEntire service trucks, buses, heavy equipment and tractor trailers as well as earning certification to drive the all the vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)