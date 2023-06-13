Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th LRS Vehicle Maintenance

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance career field perform daily mission essential tasks at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 4, 2023. Vehicle maintenance personnel at McEntire service trucks, buses, heavy equipment and tractor trailers as well as earning certification to drive the all the vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887667
    VIRIN: 230604-Z-BX831-1003
    Filename: DOD_109717625
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US

    This work, 169th LRS Vehicle Maintenance, by A1C Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vehicle maintenance
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    military fleet

