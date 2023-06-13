U.S. Airmen with the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance career field perform daily mission essential tasks at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 4, 2023. Vehicle maintenance personnel at McEntire service trucks, buses, heavy equipment and tractor trailers as well as earning certification to drive the all the vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887667
|VIRIN:
|230604-Z-BX831-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109717625
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th LRS Vehicle Maintenance, by A1C Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT