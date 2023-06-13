Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140th Wing Maintenance Squadron Train During Air Defender 2023

    JAGEL, SH, GERMANY

    06.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Solomon Petz, a crew chief assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, conducts a standard aircraft launch check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to it performing combat maneuvers during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887664
    VIRIN: 230615-Z-VU450-1016
    Filename: DOD_109717578
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: JAGEL, SH, DE

    TAGS

    NGB
    COANG
    National Guard
    140WG
    AD23

