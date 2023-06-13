140th Wing Maintenance Squadron Train During Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Solomon Petz, a crew chief assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, conducts a standard aircraft launch check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to it performing combat maneuvers during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 11:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887664
|VIRIN:
|230615-Z-VU450-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_109717578
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|JAGEL, SH, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
