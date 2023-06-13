Soldier, Father, Guardian.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887662" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The story of U.S. Space Force Sgt. Alekzandr Cattanach of Detachment Bravo, 53rd Space Operations Squadron, at Ft. Meade, Maryland. Cattanach began his career as a Combat Medic in the U.S. Army and then changed career paths for family reasons, which then led to a transfer into the Space Force. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim, Sgt. Daniel Hernandez & Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Charles Propert)