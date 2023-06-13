Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier, Father, Guardian.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    The story of U.S. Space Force Sgt. Alekzandr Cattanach of Detachment Bravo, 53rd Space Operations Squadron, at Ft. Meade, Maryland. Cattanach began his career as a Combat Medic in the U.S. Army and then changed career paths for family reasons, which then led to a transfer into the Space Force. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim, Sgt. Daniel Hernandez & Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Charles Propert)

    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier, Father, Guardian., by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transfer
    Father
    Special Needs
    U.S. Army
    Satellite Communications
    U.S. Space Force

