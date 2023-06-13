Soldier, Father, Guardian.

The story of U.S. Space Force Sgt. Alekzandr Cattanach of Detachment Bravo, 53rd Space Operations Squadron, at Ft. Meade, Maryland. Cattanach began his career as a Combat Medic in the U.S. Army and then changed career paths for family reasons, which then led to a transfer into the Space Force. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim, Sgt. Daniel Hernandez & Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Charles Propert)
