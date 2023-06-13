A National Guard special forces candidate with the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) explains the opposing forces role in Exercise Ridge Runner 2023. The Guard special forces operators and their active duty special operations counterparts, allies, and partners from 18 nations participated in the Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise 2023, held throughout West Virginia, from May 27 to June 17. Ridge Runner is a dynamic and realistic exercise platform for the United States Special Operations Command and community of allies and partners that enables participants to train and validate readiness, while enhancing the nation's strategic irregular warfare capabilities. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 11:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887661
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-TA175-878
|Filename:
|DOD_109717518
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|WV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, National Guard SF operators act as opposing forces at Exercise Ridge Runner 2023, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT