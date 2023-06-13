Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard SF operators act as opposing forces at Exercise Ridge Runner 2023

    WV, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    A National Guard special forces candidate with the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) explains the opposing forces role in Exercise Ridge Runner 2023. The Guard special forces operators and their active duty special operations counterparts, allies, and partners from 18 nations participated in the Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise 2023, held throughout West Virginia, from May 27 to June 17. Ridge Runner is a dynamic and realistic exercise platform for the United States Special Operations Command and community of allies and partners that enables participants to train and validate readiness, while enhancing the nation's strategic irregular warfare capabilities. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 11:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887661
    VIRIN: 230615-A-TA175-878
    Filename: DOD_109717518
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: WV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard SF operators act as opposing forces at Exercise Ridge Runner 2023, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    special operations
    West Virginia National Guard
    Special Operations Command
    Ridge Runner

