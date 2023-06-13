Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of Belonging

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Christine L. Bloomfield, a company first sergeant with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps gave her pride of belonging, May 9, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 11:48
    This work, Pride of Belonging, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interview
    Recruiter
    MCRDPI
    4MCD
    Benefit Tags
    Pride of Belonging

