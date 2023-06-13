U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Christine L. Bloomfield, a company first sergeant with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps gave her pride of belonging, May 9, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887651
|VIRIN:
|230509-M-KM314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109717402
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of Belonging, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
