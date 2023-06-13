Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General visits exercise Air Defender 2023 (B-ROLL 1/2)

    GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits exercise Air Defender 2023 (B-ROLL 1/2).
    Air Defender 2023 is the largest multinational air defence exercise in NATO’s history and brings around 10,000 personnel and 250 aircraft from 25 countries, including around 100 aircraft from 35 different U.S. states, training together in the airspace over Europe.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DE

