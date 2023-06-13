NATO Secretary General visits exercise Air Defender 2023 (B-ROLL 1/2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887638" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits exercise Air Defender 2023 (B-ROLL 1/2).

Air Defender 2023 is the largest multinational air defence exercise in NATO’s history and brings around 10,000 personnel and 250 aircraft from 25 countries, including around 100 aircraft from 35 different U.S. states, training together in the airspace over Europe.