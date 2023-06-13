Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    248th Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    248th Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy with comments by Garrison Commander COL Stephen Messenger. The events included not only the cake cutting and a free lunch but also live music from the 204th Army Band and the enlistment of six new soldiers into the Army. The entire celebration was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.
    (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887633
    VIRIN: 230614-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109717339
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 248th Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Welfare and Recreation
    Fort McCoy
    Army Birthday
    Family and Morale

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT