248th Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy with comments by Garrison Commander COL Stephen Messenger. The events included not only the cake cutting and a free lunch but also live music from the 204th Army Band and the enlistment of six new soldiers into the Army. The entire celebration was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

(U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)