    Press conference by NATO Secretary General and German Defence Minister at the Jagel Air Base during Air Defender 2023 (opening remarks)

    GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius at the Jagel Air Base, Germany, during Distinguished Visitors’ Day of the exercise Air Defender 2023, on 20 June 2023 (opening remarks).

    TAGS

    NATO
    SG
    exercise
    SG remarks

