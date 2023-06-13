82nd EASOS TACP Joint Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron take part in a large-scale exercise at Udairi Range, Kuwait, June 13, 2023. The exercise included U.S. Air Force fixed wing close air support aircraft, U.S. Army Apache helicopters, and Army mortars from a light infantry company. TACP Airmen are leading the way in representing the multi-capable airman concept as they are experts in multi-domain, joint operations, command and control, close air support, and surface to surface weaponry.