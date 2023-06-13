Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron take part in a large-scale exercise at Udairi Range, Kuwait, June 13, 2023. The exercise included U.S. Air Force fixed wing close air support aircraft, U.S. Army Apache helicopters, and Army mortars from a light infantry company. TACP Airmen are leading the way in representing the multi-capable airman concept as they are experts in multi-domain, joint operations, command and control, close air support, and surface to surface weaponry.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 07:35
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|887613
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-AQ171-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109716785
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 82nd EASOS TACP Joint Exercise, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT