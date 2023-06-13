Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd EASOS TACP Joint Exercise

    KUWAIT

    06.13.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron take part in a large-scale exercise at Udairi Range, Kuwait, June 13, 2023. The exercise included U.S. Air Force fixed wing close air support aircraft, U.S. Army Apache helicopters, and Army mortars from a light infantry company. TACP Airmen are leading the way in representing the multi-capable airman concept as they are experts in multi-domain, joint operations, command and control, close air support, and surface to surface weaponry.

    Location: KW

