Change of Command of the “Knight’s Brigade”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887605" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Angel R. Estrada, the outgoing Commanding Officer of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, relinquishes command to Col. Matthew H. Alexander, the incoming Commander during a change of command ceremony at Minick Field, Baumholder Germany, June 15, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)