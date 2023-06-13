Change of Command of the “Knight’s Brigade”

U.S. Army Col. Angel R. Estrada, the outgoing Commanding Officer of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, relinquishes command to Col. Matthew H. Alexander, the incoming Commander during a change of command ceremony at Minick Field, Baumholder Germany, June 15, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)
Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 01:54
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|887605
VIRIN:
|230615-A-MX671-0102
Filename:
|DOD_109716504
Length:
|00:04:14
Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
