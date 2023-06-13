Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command of the “Knight’s Brigade”

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    06.15.2023

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Angel R. Estrada, the outgoing Commanding Officer of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, relinquishes command to Col. Matthew H. Alexander, the incoming Commander during a change of command ceremony at Minick Field, Baumholder Germany, June 15, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887605
    VIRIN: 230615-A-MX671-0102
    Filename: DOD_109716504
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

