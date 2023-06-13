U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, fly missions out of Wunstorf, Germany, June 8, 2023 in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) over eastern Europe, June 4, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887595
|VIRIN:
|230608-Z-PJ280-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109716109
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 165th Airlift Wing perfroms critical tactical airlift mission during exercise Air Defender 2023, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia Air Guardsmen play critical role in tactical airlift efforts during Exercise Air Defender 2023
