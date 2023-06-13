Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Wing perfroms critical tactical airlift mission during exercise Air Defender 2023

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.08.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, fly missions out of Wunstorf, Germany, June 8, 2023 in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) over eastern Europe, June 4, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887595
    VIRIN: 230608-Z-PJ280-2001
    Filename: DOD_109716109
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing perfroms critical tactical airlift mission during exercise Air Defender 2023, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Air Guardsmen play critical role in tactical airlift efforts during Exercise Air Defender 2023

    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    165th Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

