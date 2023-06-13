The 128th Air Refueling Wing play pivotal role in the air bridge operations of exercise Air Defender 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887593" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandyn Dietman, deputy director of air refueling with 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin National Guard, explains the air bridge, June 6, 2023 at exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Josh Halverson)