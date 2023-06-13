U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandyn Dietman, deputy director of air refueling with 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin National Guard, explains the air bridge, June 6, 2023 at exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Josh Halverson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887593
|VIRIN:
|230606-Z-OG181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109716077
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, The 128th Air Refueling Wing play pivotal role in the air bridge operations of exercise Air Defender 2023, by SSgt Joshua Halverson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT