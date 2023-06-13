Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 128th Air Refueling Wing play pivotal role in the air bridge operations of exercise Air Defender 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    06.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Halverson 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandyn Dietman, deputy director of air refueling with 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin National Guard, explains the air bridge, June 6, 2023 at exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Josh Halverson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887593
    VIRIN: 230606-Z-OG181-1001
    Filename: DOD_109716077
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 128th Air Refueling Wing play pivotal role in the air bridge operations of exercise Air Defender 2023, by SSgt Joshua Halverson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    air refueling
    National Guard
    air bridge
    128 ARW
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT