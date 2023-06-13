NRFI Develop the Force Update

Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force and Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington, provide update on the “Develop the Force” line of effort of the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions (NRFI). NRFI’s other three Lines of Effort include Design, Train and Mobilize the Force. NRFI is Vice Adm. Mustin’s action plan to transform the Navy Reserve for an era of strategic competition. #NavyReserve #WarfightingReadiness #ReadyOnDayOne
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887592
|VIRIN:
|230619-N-LO372-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109716021
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
