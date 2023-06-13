Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRFI Develop the Force Update

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force and Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington, provide update on the “Develop the Force” line of effort of the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions (NRFI). NRFI’s other three Lines of Effort include Design, Train and Mobilize the Force. NRFI is Vice Adm. Mustin’s action plan to transform the Navy Reserve for an era of strategic competition. #NavyReserve #WarfightingReadiness #ReadyOnDayOne

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887592
    VIRIN: 230619-N-LO372-0001
    Filename: DOD_109716021
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Commander
    Chief of Navy Reserve
    Navy Reserve Force
    Develop the Force
    Vice Adm. John Mustin
    Fighting Instructions

