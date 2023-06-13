NRFI Develop the Force Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force and Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington, provide update on the “Develop the Force” line of effort of the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions (NRFI). NRFI’s other three Lines of Effort include Design, Train and Mobilize the Force. NRFI is Vice Adm. Mustin’s action plan to transform the Navy Reserve for an era of strategic competition. #NavyReserve #WarfightingReadiness #ReadyOnDayOne