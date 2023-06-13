Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Casualty Evacuation

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.19.2023

    Video by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3d Medical Command (Forward) and Area Support Group-Kuwait conduct casualty evacuation training at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887590
    VIRIN: 230619-A-NL413-842
    Filename: DOD_109715947
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Casualty Evacuation, by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    medevac
    medical evacuation
    casualty evacuation
    casevac

