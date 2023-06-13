B-Roll: Casualty Evacuation

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3d Medical Command (Forward) and Area Support Group-Kuwait conduct casualty evacuation training at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Katherine Alegado)
|06.19.2023
|06.19.2023 12:49
|B-Roll
|887590
|230619-A-NL413-842
|DOD_109715947
|00:07:13
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|3
|3
