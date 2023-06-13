ITX 4-23: Reserve Marine Commissions as 2nd Lt.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Nkundimana Claude, a fire team leader assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, speaks on his journey to commissioning as a 2nd Lt. at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 9, 2023. Claude moved to the United States from Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa and enlisted in the Marine Corps to become a U.S. citizen. He then graduated from Texas State University and commissioned as an officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)



