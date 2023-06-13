Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITX 4-23: Reserve Marine Commissions as 2nd Lt.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Nkundimana Claude, a fire team leader assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, speaks on his journey to commissioning as a 2nd Lt. at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 9, 2023. Claude moved to the United States from Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa and enlisted in the Marine Corps to become a U.S. citizen. He then graduated from Texas State University and commissioned as an officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 17:10
    From the Congo, to U.S. Citizen, Now Marine Officer

