ITX 4-23: Reserve Marine Commissions as 2nd Lt.

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Nkundimana Claude, a fire team leader assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, speaks on his journey to commissioning as a 2nd Lt. at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 9, 2023. Claude moved to the United States from Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa and enlisted in the Marine Corps to become a U.S. citizen. He then graduated from Texas State University and commissioned as an officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887585
|VIRIN:
|230619-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109715810
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
From the Congo, to U.S. Citizen, Now Marine Officer
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT