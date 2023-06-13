Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Michael Loh Addresses Troops at Air Defender 2023

    JAGEL, SH, GERMANY

    06.16.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, addresses his troops during an all-call during exercise Air Defender (AD23) along with German air force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German air force, who presented General Loh with one of the highest medals in the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr Gold Cross of Honor at Schleswig-Jagel German Air Base on June 16, 2023. Loh was recognized for his exceptional service to the Bundeswehr in the planning and operationalizing of exercise AD23. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 03:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887575
    VIRIN: 230616-Z-VU450-1003
    Filename: DOD_109715711
    Length: 00:10:34
    Location: JAGEL, SH, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Michael Loh Addresses Troops at Air Defender 2023, by MSgt Amanda Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    NGB
    COANG
    National Guard
    140WG
    AD23

