Lt. Gen. Michael Loh Addresses Troops at Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, addresses his troops during an all-call during exercise Air Defender (AD23) along with German air force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German air force, who presented General Loh with one of the highest medals in the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr Gold Cross of Honor at Schleswig-Jagel German Air Base on June 16, 2023. Loh was recognized for his exceptional service to the Bundeswehr in the planning and operationalizing of exercise AD23. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)
