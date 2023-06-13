Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-23 Marine Air Ground Task Force 25 Father’s Day Message

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air-Ground Task Force 25 , say heartfelt messages on father’s day during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-23 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California on June 18, 2023. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)

    The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2023.

    #ReserveITX
    ITX 4-23
    #MFR_Capabilities
    #MFR_Utilization
    #MFR_Honor
    #MFR_Talent

