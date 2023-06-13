Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Family Legacy of Service: Father Pins New Rank on Son during Deployment

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Carl Settle III, a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer assigned to the 24th Composite Supply Company, Task Force Legion, was pinned with his new rank by his father, 1st Sgt. Carl Settle II, senior enlisted advisor to the commander of Echo Company, 4th Missile Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during a promotion ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 3, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sergeant Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 13:46
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Mechanic
    Son
    Father
    Harlem Hellfighters
    91J
    369SB

