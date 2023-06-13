U.S. Army Spc. Carl Settle III, a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer assigned to the 24th Composite Supply Company, Task Force Legion, was pinned with his new rank by his father, 1st Sgt. Carl Settle II, senior enlisted advisor to the commander of Echo Company, 4th Missile Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during a promotion ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 3, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sergeant Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2023 13:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|887562
|VIRIN:
|230618-A-RV314-807
|Filename:
|DOD_109715418
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HARRISBURG, PA, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A Family Legacy of Service: Father Pins New Rank on Son during Deployment, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT