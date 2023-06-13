A Family Legacy of Service: Father Pins New Rank on Son during Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Carl Settle III, a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer assigned to the 24th Composite Supply Company, Task Force Legion, was pinned with his new rank by his father, 1st Sgt. Carl Settle II, senior enlisted advisor to the commander of Echo Company, 4th Missile Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during a promotion ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 3, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sergeant Sebastian Rothwyn)