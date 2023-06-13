Costa Rican special forces tell us their experience in FC23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Costa Rican special operations force share their experiences of Fuerzas Comando 23 at Sierra Prieta, Dominican Republic, June 16, 2023. Twenty-two countries will compete in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a special operations force skills competition, to earn the title of the country with the “best special operations force in the Americas” between June 12-22 in the Dominican Republic. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the western hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hassani Ribera)