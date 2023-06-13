Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Costa Rican special forces tell us their experience in FC23

    SIERRA PRIETA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    06.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Costa Rican special operations force share their experiences of Fuerzas Comando 23 at Sierra Prieta, Dominican Republic, June 16, 2023. Twenty-two countries will compete in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a special operations force skills competition, to earn the title of the country with the “best special operations force in the Americas” between June 12-22 in the Dominican Republic. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the western hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hassani Ribera)

    TAGS

    Special Operations Forces
    SOCSOUTH
    Special Forces
    Fuerzas Comando
    FC23

