Captain Sean Tedtaotao returns to Guam, his childhood home, to help the people there recover from Super Typhoon Mawar.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2023 11:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887556
|VIRIN:
|230617-A-OI229-020
|Filename:
|DOD_109715369
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE captain returns to childhood home to assist in recovery efforts, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT