    USACE captain returns to childhood home to assist in recovery efforts

    GUAM

    06.17.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Captain Sean Tedtaotao returns to Guam, his childhood home, to help the people there recover from Super Typhoon Mawar.

    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 11:05
    Location: GU

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Memphis District
    Typhoon Mawar

