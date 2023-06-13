Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct rehearsals for the Brigade Change of Command Rehearsal on June 15, 2023, Fort Liberty, NC. Col. Curtis has led the Brigade since May 17, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887555
    VIRIN: 230615-A-ID763-154
    Filename: DOD_109715368
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    This work, ADSB COC RXL, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Change of Command
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    Brigade Change of Command
    Fort Liberty

