ADSB COC RXL

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct rehearsals for the Brigade Change of Command Rehearsal on June 15, 2023, Fort Liberty, NC. Col. Curtis has led the Brigade since May 17, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|06.15.2023
|06.18.2023 10:47
|B-Roll
|887555
|230615-A-ID763-154
|DOD_109715368
|00:02:24
|US
|1
|1
