2023 Vietnam Disaster Management Engagement Activity with Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Daniel R. Hokanson

The Vietnam National Committee for Incident, Disaster Response and Search and Rescue (VINASARCOM) delegation hosts Oregon National Guard delegation along with members from the Oregon Department of Public Safety, Standards and Training, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard, Pacific Disaster Center, USAID, and the Center for Excellence – Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance; the civilian and military entities share their best practices with one another in an effort to strengthen disaster response awareness during the Disaster Management Engagement Activity in Hai Phong, Vietnam, May 15-19, 2023. The Oregon National Guard and VINASARCOM are partners through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program which promotes engagements with partner nations to strengthen security cooperation. (Oregon Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)