    Happy Father's Day from Team PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.17.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A Happy Father's Day shout out message from U.S. service members assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 02:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 887552
    VIRIN: 230616-F-WT152-917
    Filename: DOD_109715308
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    This work, Happy Father's Day from Team PSAB, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployed
    Father's Day
    military kids
    Dads
    Happy Father's Day
    PSAB

