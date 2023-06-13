ITX 4-23: Commissioning Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Nkundimana Claude, a fire team leader assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, is pinned as a 2nd Lt. during his commissioning ceremony at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 17, 2023. Claude moved to the United States from Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa and enlisted in the Marine Corps to become a U.S. citizen. He then graduated from Texas State University and commissioned as an officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)
|06.17.2023
|06.18.2023 18:21
|B-Roll
|887549
|230617-M-HT815-1001
|DOD_109715244
|00:01:46
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|0
|0
