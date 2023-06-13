Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-23: Commissioning Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Nkundimana Claude, a fire team leader assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, is pinned as a 2nd Lt. during his commissioning ceremony at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 17, 2023. Claude moved to the United States from Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa and enlisted in the Marine Corps to become a U.S. citizen. He then graduated from Texas State University and commissioned as an officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

