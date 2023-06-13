COMPTUEX: The Culminating Pre-Deployment Certification Event for the 26th MEU

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) completed Composite Training Unit Exercise (C2X), the final at-sea exercise associated with an intense seven-month pre-deployment training program (PTP), June 5, 2023. The 26th MEU completed seven major events during PTP within a realistic threat-informed scenario reflective of the Sixth, Fifth, and Seventh Fleets areas of operations. C2X served as the culminating deployment certification event within the II Marine Expeditionary Force's enhanced PTP and subsequent redesignation as a Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable). (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michele Clarke)