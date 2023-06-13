Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPTUEX: The Culminating Pre-Deployment Certification Event for the 26th MEU

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Video by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) completed Composite Training Unit Exercise (C2X), the final at-sea exercise associated with an intense seven-month pre-deployment training program (PTP), June 5, 2023. The 26th MEU completed seven major events during PTP within a realistic threat-informed scenario reflective of the Sixth, Fifth, and Seventh Fleets areas of operations. C2X served as the culminating deployment certification event within the II Marine Expeditionary Force's enhanced PTP and subsequent redesignation as a Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable). (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.17.2023 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887540
    VIRIN: 230614-M-WT331-1001
    Filename: DOD_109715055
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPTUEX: The Culminating Pre-Deployment Certification Event for the 26th MEU, by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    26 MEU
    C2X
    MEUSOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT