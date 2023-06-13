Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast rescues 4 people from a disabled vessel near Miami Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew delivered a dewatering pump to help a disabled vessel, 30 miles east of Miami Beach, June 16, 2023. The HC-144 aircrew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of the 25-foot vessel taking on water at approximately 2 p.m., Friday. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Miami HC-144 crew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.17.2023 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887536
    VIRIN: 230616-G-D0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_109714970
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast rescues 4 people from a disabled vessel near Miami Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR Air Station Miami

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT