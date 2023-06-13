An Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew delivered a dewatering pump to help a disabled vessel, 30 miles east of Miami Beach, June 16, 2023. The HC-144 aircrew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of the 25-foot vessel taking on water at approximately 2 p.m., Friday. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Miami HC-144 crew)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2023 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887536
|VIRIN:
|230616-G-D0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109714970
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Coast rescues 4 people from a disabled vessel near Miami Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT