DEFENDER EUROPE 23: NATO Training in Sibiu, Romania (w/ music, intro/outro graphics, lower thirds)

During a ten days execution period, Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East staff and planning teams from German-Netherlands Corps, U.S. Army Europe, and Africa, 208th Digital Liaison Detachment, and 304th Civil Affairs Brigade took part in DEFENDER EUROPE 23 Command Post Exercise (CPX) organized in Sibiu Barracks, Romania.



The training venue tested the command and control capability and the level of interoperability of the structures involved, also building unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment. The event benefited from the presence of distinguished guests from 1st German-Netherlands Corps, NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Italy, and 208th Digital Liaison Detachment, that attended briefings and planning meetings organized within the battle rhythm.



The Commander of MNC-SE, Major General Dragoș-Dumitru IACOB appreciated the involvement and commitment of the participating personnel. Defender Europe 2023 fully demonstrated headquarters’ command and control capability and represents a great opportunity for HQ MNC-SE to reconfirm the ability to achieve Full Operational Capability by the end of 2023.



DEFENDER23 is a multinational exercise conducted by U.S. Army Europe and Africa that includes more than 24,000 multinational service members from more than 20 nations, focused on interoperability with NATO Allies and partners.