17 Army Reserve Soldiers and Air Force Airmen shoot various pistols and an M4 rifle part of the 2023 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp held June 11-17, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2023 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887512
|VIRIN:
|230616-A-SZ193-451
|Filename:
|DOD_109714613
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2023 CIORMILCOMP Team Selction Camp Range B-Roll, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
