2023 CIORMILCOMP Team Selction Camp Running B-Roll Package

17 Army Reserve Soldiers and Air Force Airmen participate in a 5-mile and 800m timed run as part of the 2023 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp held June 11-17, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.