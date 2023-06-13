Helicopter rescue training has Iowa Army and Air Guard training together

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows helicopter training in Homer Neb. where Iowa National Guard Airmen and Soldiers are practicing land and water extractions.



Military pilots regularly train on survival techniques, but they don’t often have the opportunity to practice the intricacies of being hoisted into a helicopter.



The exercise had Iowa National Guard Airmen catching a lift from their Iowa Army Guard counterparts using a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.



The downed pilots in the training exercise are from Iowa’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. The pilot’s rescuers are from the Iowa Army National Guard’s General Aviation Support Battalion based in Davenport.



After making the trip from the opposite side of the Hawkeye State to Homer Neb. near Sioux City, the Black Hawk aircrew landed at the training site.



Lower thirds: Master Sgt. Jeff Campbell 185th Air Refueling Wing Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape Specialists