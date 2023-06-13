Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter rescue training has Iowa Army and Air Guard training together

    HOMER, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

     
    B-roll video shows helicopter training in Homer Neb. where Iowa National Guard Airmen and Soldiers are practicing land and water extractions.

    Military pilots regularly train on survival techniques, but they don’t often have the opportunity to practice the intricacies of being hoisted into a helicopter. 

    The exercise had Iowa National Guard Airmen catching a lift from their Iowa Army Guard counterparts using a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

    The downed pilots in the training exercise are from Iowa’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. The pilot’s rescuers are from the Iowa Army National Guard’s General Aviation Support Battalion based in Davenport.

    After making the trip from the opposite side of the Hawkeye State to Homer Neb. near Sioux City, the Black Hawk aircrew landed at the training site.

    Lower thirds: Master Sgt. Jeff Campbell 185th Air Refueling Wing Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape Specialists

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887509
    VIRIN: 230616-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_109714464
    Length: 00:08:11
    Location: HOMER, NE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter rescue training has Iowa Army and Air Guard training together, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    rescue
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Iowa National Guard
    Helicopter training
    water extractions

