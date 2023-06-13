Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICE conducts removal flights to Honduras

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Video by Michael Johnson    

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted multiple removal flights including to Guatemala and Honduras as part of dozens of flights conducted each week throughout the hemisphere and around the world.

    The United States removes foreign nationals – according to U.S. law – who lack a lawful basis to stay in the United States. This policy applies to all noncitizens regardless of nationality.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887508
    VIRIN: 230616-O-MJ001-002
    Filename: DOD_109714437
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    ICE
    ERO

