ICE conducts removal flights to Guatemala

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted multiple removal flights including to Guatemala and Honduras as part of dozens of flights conducted each week throughout the hemisphere and around the world.



The United States removes foreign nationals – according to U.S. law – who lack a lawful basis to stay in the United States. This policy applies to all noncitizens regardless of nationality.