U.S. Marines assigned to the 6th Communications Battalion, Brooklyn, New York, participate in Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training at Anna, Illinois, and Sikeston, Missouri, June 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)
Audio: Title: From the Depth Author: Lemon Music Studio
Source: https://motionarray.com/royalty-free-music/from-the-depth-1217046/?subcategories=electronic
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2023 18:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887506
|VIRIN:
|230615-Z-HT982-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109714385
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ANNA, IL, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US
|Hometown:
|SIKESTON, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
