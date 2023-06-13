Fort McCoy Garrison Commander addresses military children during STEMKAMP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887505" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Steve Messenger gives some words of encouragement to military children who attended the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Kamp, or STEMKAMP, on June 16, 2023, at Sparta Meadowview Middle School in Sparta Wis. Messenger gave some words of encouragement and more before being part of a panel who addressed questions and spoke about numerous topics at the school. The camp was a special week-long event for military children and was only one of a few held across the country. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)