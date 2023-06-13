Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander addresses military children during STEMKAMP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Steve Messenger gives some words of encouragement to military children who attended the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Kamp, or STEMKAMP, on June 16, 2023, at Sparta Meadowview Middle School in Sparta Wis. Messenger gave some words of encouragement and more before being part of a panel who addressed questions and spoke about numerous topics at the school. The camp was a special week-long event for military children and was only one of a few held across the country. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887505
    VIRIN: 230616-A-OK556-870
    Filename: DOD_109714280
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander addresses military children during STEMKAMP, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    STEM
    Fort McCoy
    STEMKAMP
    Sparta Meadowview Middle School
    Col. Steve Messenger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT