Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Steve Messenger gives some words of encouragement to military children who attended the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Kamp, or STEMKAMP, on June 16, 2023, at Sparta Meadowview Middle School in Sparta Wis. Messenger gave some words of encouragement and more before being part of a panel who addressed questions and spoke about numerous topics at the school. The camp was a special week-long event for military children and was only one of a few held across the country. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2023 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887505
|VIRIN:
|230616-A-OK556-870
|Filename:
|DOD_109714280
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander addresses military children during STEMKAMP, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
