Go San Diego Padres from Paul Harris, veteran working in Area Support Group- Jordan.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2023 17:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|887502
|VIRIN:
|230616-O-JX514-440
|Filename:
|DOD_109714265
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Padres!, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Jordan)
LEAVE A COMMENT