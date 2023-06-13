Chef Robert Irvine visits Defender technical training students at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 14-15, 2023. Irvine and his team prepared a special dinner for 400 at the Gateway Club and hosted a cooking demonstration to teach students how to prepare healthy meals at the Mesquite Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2023 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887491
|VIRIN:
|230616-F-QK189-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109714134
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chef Robert Irvine visits JBSA-Lackland Defenders, by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
