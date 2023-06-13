Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Robert Irvine visits JBSA-Lackland Defenders

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chef Robert Irvine visits Defender technical training students at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 14-15, 2023. Irvine and his team prepared a special dinner for 400 at the Gateway Club and hosted a cooking demonstration to teach students how to prepare healthy meals at the Mesquite Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887491
    VIRIN: 230616-F-QK189-1001
    Filename: DOD_109714134
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef Robert Irvine visits JBSA-Lackland Defenders, by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    37th Training Wing
    343rd Training Squadron
    culinary arts
    Robert Irvine
    Defender

