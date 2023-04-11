Month of the Military Child AFN Diego Garcia: HM1 John Coleda

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class John Coleda talks about his son, Jack, and his resilience during his father’s deployment on Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. Each year during April the Department of Defense celebrates month of the military child. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)
|04.13.2023
|04.18.2023 02:58
|Video Productions
|879997
|230417-N-LW994-1001
|DOD_109580486
|00:00:29
|IO
|0
|0
