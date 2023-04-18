Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seizing the High Ground: April 18, 2023

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2ID Rotational BDE

    A short complication of some of the events and training 2/2ID has been up to over the last two weeks prior to November 28, 2022 while deployed to South Korea as the rotational brigade for KRF-12.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 02:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879989
    VIRIN: 230418-A-TD292-101
    Filename: DOD_109580437
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seizing the High Ground: April 18, 2023, by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lancer Brigade

