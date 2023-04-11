MCBH Leadership Host Elected Officials at Pu’uloa Range Training Facility, B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Base Hawaii leadership guide Hawaii State elected officials and staff members on a tour of Pu'uloa Range Training Facility, Hawaii, April 17, 2023. The engagement provided MCBH leadership and elected officials an opportunity to discuss the ranges training operations, recent facility changes, environmental stewardship efforts, and future initiatives to mitigate training noise impacts to the neighboring community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)