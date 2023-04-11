Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH Leadership Host Elected Officials at Pu’uloa Range Training Facility, B-Roll

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii leadership guide Hawaii State elected officials and staff members on a tour of Pu'uloa Range Training Facility, Hawaii, April 17, 2023. The engagement provided MCBH leadership and elected officials an opportunity to discuss the ranges training operations, recent facility changes, environmental stewardship efforts, and future initiatives to mitigate training noise impacts to the neighboring community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 00:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, MCBH Leadership Host Elected Officials at Pu’uloa Range Training Facility, B-Roll, by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCBH Leadership Host Elected Officials at Pu&rsquo;uloa Range Training Facility

