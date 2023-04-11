Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Volunteer Appreciation (Clean)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.06.2023

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) USO hosted their USO Volunteer Appreciation Day on April 7th, 2023 at the USO Sasebo Fleet Landing. The USO wanted to thank their volunteers for supporting the organization with their time and effort. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 23:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879971
    VIRIN: 230414-N-OR754-1002
    Filename: DOD_109580065
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Volunteer
    USO
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

