USO Volunteer Appreciation (Clean)

Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) USO hosted their USO Volunteer Appreciation Day on April 7th, 2023 at the USO Sasebo Fleet Landing. The USO wanted to thank their volunteers for supporting the organization with their time and effort. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 23:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879971
|VIRIN:
|230414-N-OR754-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109580065
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
