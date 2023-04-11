USO Volunteer Appreciation (Clean)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879971" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) USO hosted their USO Volunteer Appreciation Day on April 7th, 2023 at the USO Sasebo Fleet Landing. The USO wanted to thank their volunteers for supporting the organization with their time and effort. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)