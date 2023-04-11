Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Feeding Roc Drill

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s Assistant Chief of Staff - G4, Major Jared Rosebaugh, takes us through a Rock Drill for the new "area field feeding" concept.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 01:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879969
    VIRIN: 230414-A-NV630-363
    Filename: DOD_109580042
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

