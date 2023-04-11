Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Reconnaissance Screenings Okinawa 2023

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines participate in screenings for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion April 10, 2023, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. Marines planning a lateral movement into the 0321 Reconnaissance Marine military occupational specialty need to complete a modified PFT, 3-mile run and different pool exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 19:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879948
    VIRIN: 230410-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_109579767
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Recon
    3rd mardiv
    Camp Shwab

