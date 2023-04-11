U.S. Marines participate in screenings for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion April 10, 2023, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. Marines planning a lateral movement into the 0321 Reconnaissance Marine military occupational specialty need to complete a modified PFT, 3-mile run and different pool exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|04.10.2023
|04.17.2023 19:46
|Package
|879948
|230410-M-KJ570-1001
|DOD_109579767
|00:00:59
|OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, 3rd Reconnaissance Screenings Okinawa 2023, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
