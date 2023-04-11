Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Recon Marines, Indonesian Korps Marinir rehearse small boat emergency procedures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet and Cpl. Emeline Molla

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and members of the 2nd Intai Amfibi Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, rehearse small boat emergency procedures with combat rubber raiding craft during a reconnaissance exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 15, 2023. The Marines of 1st Recon Bn. host the bilateral training exercise annually to foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect between Indonesian service members and 1st MARDIV Marines and promote cultural exchange and understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla and Cameron Hermanet)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879938
    VIRIN: 230415-M-Z6696-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109579582
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Recon Marines, Indonesian Korps Marinir rehearse small boat emergency procedures, by Cpl Cameron Hermanet and Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Blue Diamond
    1st MARDIV
    partner nations
    1st Recon
    Korps Marinir

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT