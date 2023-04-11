U.S. Marines with 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and members of the 2nd Intai Amfibi Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, rehearse small boat emergency procedures with combat rubber raiding craft during a reconnaissance exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 15, 2023. The Marines of 1st Recon Bn. host the bilateral training exercise annually to foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect between Indonesian service members and 1st MARDIV Marines and promote cultural exchange and understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla and Cameron Hermanet)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879938
|VIRIN:
|230415-M-Z6696-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109579582
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Recon Marines, Indonesian Korps Marinir rehearse small boat emergency procedures, by Cpl Cameron Hermanet and Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT