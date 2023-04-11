Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Babbitt Mariners Shout-out

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Babbitt shout-out for the Seattle Mariners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 18:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 879936
    VIRIN: 230417-X-X1914-1001
    Filename: DOD_109579571
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Hometown: WENATCHEE, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Babbitt Mariners Shout-out, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shoutout
    Sports
    Seattle Mariners
    MLB2023

