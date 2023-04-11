Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM Fire Training

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Quick clip of 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 6, 2023.

    U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 18:18
    Location: AZ, US

    This work, DM Fire Training, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

