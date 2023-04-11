Touring the Pentagon

Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen assigned to their services’ ceremonial units volunteer or are hand-picked to become Pentagon tour guides. Every working day, they lead groups of visitors into the Pentagon for in-depth tours to learn about the building’s history and to see what it looks like inside.
Video By Army Staff Sgt. Vanessa Atchley
