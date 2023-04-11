Touring the Pentagon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879934" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen assigned to their services’ ceremonial units volunteer or are hand-picked to become Pentagon tour guides. Every working day, they lead groups of visitors into the Pentagon for in-depth tours to learn about the building’s history and to see what it looks like inside.



Video By Army Staff Sgt. Vanessa Atchley