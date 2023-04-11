Touring the Pentagon

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2019

    Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen assigned to their services’ ceremonial units volunteer or are hand-picked to become Pentagon tour guides. Every working day, they lead groups of visitors into the Pentagon for in-depth tours to learn about the building’s history and to see what it looks like inside.

    Video By Army Staff Sgt. Vanessa Atchley

    Date Taken: 12.13.2019
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023
    US

