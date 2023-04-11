Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023 - Institute for Religious Leadership

The internationally recognized date for Holocaust Remembrance Day corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar. It marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Chaplain (CPT) Daniel Kamzan challenges everyone to reflect on be inspired by the strength and resilience of those who survived the Holocaust.
