    Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023 - Institute for Religious Leadership

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The internationally recognized date for Holocaust Remembrance Day corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar. It marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Chaplain (CPT) Daniel Kamzan challenges everyone to reflect on be inspired by the strength and resilience of those who survived the Holocaust.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 17:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879933
    VIRIN: 230417-A-JU979-000
    Filename: DOD_109579535
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: US

    TAGS

    #NeverForget #DaysofRemembrance

