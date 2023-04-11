Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023 - Institute for Religious Leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879933" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The internationally recognized date for Holocaust Remembrance Day corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar. It marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Chaplain (CPT) Daniel Kamzan challenges everyone to reflect on be inspired by the strength and resilience of those who survived the Holocaust.